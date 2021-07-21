GoByte 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. GoByte has a market capitalization of $383,410.64 and $38.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.