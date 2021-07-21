GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,873 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of GoHealth worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

