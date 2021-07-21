Gold Poker 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,544.15 and approximately $12.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00104402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00143466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,103.21 or 0.99756334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.