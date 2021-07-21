Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. Golden Star Resources traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 7350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The stock has a market cap of C$313.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

