Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 2.6%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

