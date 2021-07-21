Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after buying an additional 292,304 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.