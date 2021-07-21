Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Valmont Industries worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

