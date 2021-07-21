Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 116,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,135,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

