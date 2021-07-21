Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 527,278 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Murphy Oil worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

