Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,093 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Science Applications International worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

