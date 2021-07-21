Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,948 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Regal Beloit worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

