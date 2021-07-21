Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
