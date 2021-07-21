Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Sells $98,800.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

