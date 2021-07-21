Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in The Southern by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

