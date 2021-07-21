Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,571 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Select Medical by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $4,261,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

