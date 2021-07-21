Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 90,809 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,809 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

