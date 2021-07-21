Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 2.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. 14,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,973. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

