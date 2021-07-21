Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $14.92 on Wednesday, reaching $817.73. 7,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,951. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $785.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

