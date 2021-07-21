Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,966 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,904. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

