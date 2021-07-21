Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,562 shares of company stock worth $10,190,317. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. 17,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

