Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 2.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PagSeguro Digital worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

NYSE PAGS traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 34,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.