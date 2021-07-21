Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $775.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after buying an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 199,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

