Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 20,961 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after buying an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after buying an additional 86,766 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after buying an additional 197,908 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

