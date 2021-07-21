Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 52,830 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $59.68 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 203.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 1,069,876 shares worth $113,281,751. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.