Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $198,675.00. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,437,361. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

