Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,846,372 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

