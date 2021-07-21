Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Nordson worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $1,478,334.00. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.06. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $225.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

