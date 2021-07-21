Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 201,965 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,965 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zuora were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,264 shares of company stock worth $1,279,184. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.