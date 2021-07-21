Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

