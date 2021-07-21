Grumpy.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,592.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $945,416.54 and $4,592.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013836 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00788570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,595,704,596,983 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

