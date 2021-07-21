Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.43. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 51,290 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

