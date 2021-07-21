Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 21.7% in June

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of GGAL opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.