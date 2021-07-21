Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

