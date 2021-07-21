H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.