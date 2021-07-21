H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

