HackenAI Market Capitalization Achieves $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00107463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00141189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.89 or 0.99882415 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.