Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.