Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.21% of Hanmi Financial worth $43,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 88.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

