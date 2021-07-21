Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $70.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.20 million and the highest is $71.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

HRMY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

