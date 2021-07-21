HC Wainwright Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $53.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $20,181,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 256.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.