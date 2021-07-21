HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

