HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.25. 2,425,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.