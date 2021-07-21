HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.14. 97,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $252.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

