HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Down 5.9%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.17. Approximately 20,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,471,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

