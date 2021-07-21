Head to Head Analysis: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) versus Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workiva and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -12.33% -51.48% -5.32% Bandwidth -12.43% 2.94% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Workiva and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $87.71, suggesting a potential downside of 30.39%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $178.02, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Workiva.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $351.59 million 17.92 -$48.40 million ($0.82) -153.66 Bandwidth $343.11 million 9.80 -$43.98 million $0.22 609.05

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Workiva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

