Head-To-Head Analysis: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) vs. Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Banc of California alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banc of California and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 10.98% 8.62% 0.76% Severn Bancorp 19.27% 9.22% 1.02%

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 2.66 $12.57 million $0.40 40.60 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.06 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.