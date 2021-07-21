Head to Head Comparison: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.09 -$1.52 billion ($0.44) -38.55 Romeo Power $8.97 million 102.82 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.02

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -3.79% 50.55% 0.67% Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenneco and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 2 2 0 2.20 Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 16.27%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Tenneco.

Summary

Tenneco beats Romeo Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

