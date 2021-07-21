Head to Head Comparison: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 24.25% 11.72% 1.32% United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capstar Financial and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.39 $24.70 million $1.42 14.61 United Bankshares $1.15 billion 3.86 $289.02 million $2.40 14.35

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.