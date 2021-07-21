Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

