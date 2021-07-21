Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 18,289,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

