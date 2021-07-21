Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,557,722 shares.The stock last traded at $27.66 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

